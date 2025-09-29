Skip to Content
Watch Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) Reunite For First Show In Over Nine Years

10:12 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

After a nine-year hiatus, emo revival greats Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) kicked off their reunion tour Saturday night in Ferndale, Michigan, not far from their Fenton hometown. At one point they brought up a fan onstage to sing on "An Idea Is A Greater Monument Than A Cathedral" from their 2009 debut What It Takes To Move Forward. Check out some clips below.

@stereogum The Michigan emo band Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) played their first show in over nine years in Ferndale last night [: Save The Cat Touring] #EmpireEmpireIWasALonelyEstate #EEIWALE #emo ♬ original sound - stereogum


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPJkY3MDXqL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

