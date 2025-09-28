Skip to Content
Lana Del Rey Joins Local Indie Band Onstage While Out For Ice Cream In Santa Barbara

1:19 PM EDT on September 28, 2025

Finally, a feel-good story! The Fastest Kids In School are an indie band who seem to have only been around for a few months and have yet to release any music. Yesterday they were playing a small gig outside Institution Ale Co. in Santa Barbara, California and were covering Lana Del Rey's "West Coast.” Lana Del Rey herself happened to be walking around the area and heard her song being covered. So she approached the band and did some surprise guest vocals right there on the spot.

The Fastest Kids In School's Dan Grimes explained in an Instagram comment: "She just happened to be walking by while we were playing her song and motioned to see if we wouldn’t mind if she came on stage. Of course we obliged and that is when my head exploded. She was just 'out getting some ice cream' she said." See a video below.

Lana may have been in jeans and sneakers during this surprise appearance, but one year ago she was wearing a wedding dress. To commemorate her first anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene yesterday, she shared a carousel of wedding photos that feature some familiar faces. Check that out below.

