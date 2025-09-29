Clairo’s Mic Was Cut Off During All Things Go Headline Performance

The Clairo shade has gotten out of control. Yesterday, while performing at All Things Go at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium — her first time headlining a festival — the "Sexy To Someone" singer's set was cut short due to a strict curfew at 10PM. Her mic was cut in the middle of performing "Juno," before fan favorites "Bags" and "Sofia." Forest Hills and the surrounding residential area in Queens have had a contentious relationship regarding noise control, which is why a severe curfew has been implemented for shows.

In a post, Clairo responded to the incident: "The festival cut us off . No idea why. Really sad we couldn’t do our big finish , more surprised they cut my mic mid song . Sad honestly doesn’t even explain it -- I’m sorry ." She added: "They didn’t tell us about the noise ordinance btw"

For the life of me, I don't understand why they would continue to do a festival at this stadium with the tension of the local community. Shows in general, especially festivals, are bound to run on a delayed schedule. The least you can do is tell the artist so they could plan accordingly, or better yet, have events like this at a venue that doesn't have a strict cut off. I know this stuff happens all the time, but it never stops feeling unfair to the artist or the fans. (Clairo's set at the Maryland version of All Things Go went off without a hitch.)

Clairo isn't the only artist that's had a difficult time at All Things Go. On Saturday, Lola Young passed out on stage while performing. She's since updated fans that she is doing okay.

