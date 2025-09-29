Cheekface – “Sucked Out” (Superdrag Cover)

"Who sucked out the feeling?" Knoxville alt-rockers Superdrag asked that question 1996's "Sucked Out," the band's biggest-ever hit. All these years later, we're still looking for the person who sucked out the feeling. Superdrag are back in action these days, presumably on the hunt for feeling-suckers. A few weeks ago, they played their first LA show in 17 years. Their first New York shows in 15 years are going down this weekend, and now, Cheekface have taken up their mantle, wondering just who sucked out the feeling.

Excitable LA indie rockers Cheekface have released a handful of singles in the past year or so -- "Growth Sux," "Hard Mode," the Jeff Rosenstock collab "Flies" -- all packaged in the trio's signature cover-art style. Now, they've released a new cover of Superdrag's "Sucked Out" the same way, except this one has a ring pop and not shoes in its cover art. Cheekface's version of the song is pretty faithful, and it's as giddy as the song deserves. Below, check out Cheekface's "Sucked Out" cover, as well as the Superdrag original.