Miguel – “RIP”

10:35 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

Brandon Bowen

We've been waiting for eight years for a new album from the consistently fascinating R&B explorer Miguel, and we're finally about to get it. Next month, Miguel will release his new album Coas, and he's already shared the singles "New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)" and "El Pleito." Today, he's got a new one called "RIP," and it's easily my favorite of the three.

The "RIP" title seems to be referring to ripping, as in tearing, not as in "Rest In Pieces." I guess it could be a play on words: "I rip when the weight bares dowm." "RIP" starts out like a lot of Miguel tracks, as a soft and misty R&B jam. But then an old-school house keyboard riff comes in, followed by a huge breakbeat. Miguel keeps singing in soft echoes, but the music around him erupts into clubby physicality. I bet this one will sound cool as hell in a live-show setting. Check it out below.

Caos is out 10/23 on ByStorm/RCA.

