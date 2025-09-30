Westerman – “About Leaving”

Last month, Westerman announced his new album A Jackal's Wedding, out November 7, with the far out synth-heavy single "Adriactic." Today, he's returned with another preview of the forthcoming LP with the song "About Leaving," which is not synth-heavy at all. Instead, there's some foreboding piano chords and Westerman's pristinely smooth vocals singing serious-seeming lyrics.

Commenting on the track, Westerman shared some insight on the single:

I wrote the lyrics in different places: London, America, and Greece. They were always written in a fleeting way, and that became an animating principle of what kind of imagery is contained. There are different ways of looking at that, right? You can look at that from the perspective of loss, or you can look at it from the perspective of opportunity, or you can look at it from the perspective of excitement or fear. I tried to play around with all of those things in an enveloping way. I was reading The Rime of the Ancient Mariner over and over and I had an image of this person on the sea, not understanding where they're going and not in control of anything, but unlike in the poem, finding that exciting and enjoying it for what it is.

He's also announced a new series of tour dates, which you can find, with the single's accompanying video directed by Bráulio Amado, below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ Opium

02/18 - London, UK @ Village Underground

02/20 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

02/22 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique - Rotonde

03/23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

03/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory

03/16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

03/19 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

03/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/23 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

03/24 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

03/25 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

03/27 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street

03/30 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's

04/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

A Jackal’s Wedding is out 11/7 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.