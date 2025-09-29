Hayley Williams Shares Update On Plan To Geo-Block Her Music In Israel

Earlier this month, hundreds of artists backed the No Music For Genocide campaign to geo-block Israel and protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Hayley Williams and Paramore recently joined the movement, but fans have been calling out the bandleader since the music reappeared in Israel after it had been removed for a brief period of time. Now the musician is clarifying what happened.

"been awaiting confirmation that all of the atlantic albums are taken down and actively participating in the @nomusicforgenocide initiative," she wrote in an Instagram Story, continuing:

speaking prematurely could only cause more confusion. i don't know why those albums were made available again after being successfuly geoblocked. i have wondered whether those records are even able to be a part of this boycott but my team have been relentless in trying to help get it done. lastly, i can only be a mouthpiece for myself right now but hopefully paramore albums are/will remain taken down because it is my belief that boycotts work and i do think as many artists as possible should try and participate in this initiative.

At the bottom, she added: "love yall and its really nice to know the ppl supporting paramore do not support genocide and are willing to speak up and raise questions, even if those questions are about their band."

Other acts who are a part of the boycott include Massive Attack, Rina Sawayama, Fontaines D.C., MIKE, Primal Scream, Faye Webster, and Japanese Breakfast. See the full list here.