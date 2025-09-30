Watch Jeremy Allen White As Bruce Springsteen Perform “Born To Run” In Deliver Me From Nowhere

We're just a few weeks away from the release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new biopic where Jeremy Allen White plays the Boss during the recording of Nebraska. Even if you think that sounds terrible, we're still getting the electric version of Nebraska out of it, so it's a net positive. Thus far, we've already seen a couple of trailers for the film. In those previews, we got to see glimpses of White playing Springsteen, doing an eerily convincing approximation of how an early-'80s Springsteen live show might've looked. Today, we get a longer look at White, as Springsteen, performing the classic "Born To Run."

The clip in question is a minute-long depiction of Jeremy Allen White, as Bruce Springsteen, singing "Born To Run" at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum, now known as the Heritage Bank Center, in 1981. We see a big crowd getting amped, and we see the cinematic versions of the young E Street Band members. White acquits himself admirably, leaning into the revival-preacher side of Springsteen. He gets a possessed look in his eye while he's bellowing, and he even does that thing where he flexes his neck. It's pretty good! This scene is presumably early in the film; it might even be the opener. If Deliver Me From Nowhere has at least three or four scenes like that, I'll probably walk out happy. Check it out below.

On Sunday night, Bruce Springsteen himself appeared at the New York Film Festival premiere of Deliver Me From Nowhere. He spoke for a while, and then he played an acoustic version of "Land Of Hopes And Dreams."

Springsteen also posed for photos with Jeremy Allen White and with Matthew Anthony Pellicano, the child actor who plays the little-kid version of Springsteen.

One person who was at the NYFF premiere was Walter Martin from the Walkmen; he wrote a bit about it on his Substack. Earlier that same day, Martin was at the Power Station, the New York studio where Springsteen recorded Born In The USA. There, Martin had a session with Lucy Dacus and the National's Matt Berninger. Together, they recorded a version of "Dancing In The Dark." Lucy Dacus has been covering that song for a decade, and she released a version of it in 2019.

Lucy Dacus with Matt Berninger and Walter Martin talking about Bruce Springsteen and recording Dancing In the Dark yesterday at Power Station at Berklee in New York City (where 'Born in the USA' was made)via frankiechan pic.twitter.com/4r6NCG1Atj — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) September 29, 2025

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere arrives in theaters 10/24 via 20th Century Studios. Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White will both be on one of the Brooklyn episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night.