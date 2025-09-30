dust – “Restless”

We've already heard a couple songs from Australian post-punkers dust's forthcoming debut album Sky Is Falling: There was the frantic anxiety of "Drawbacks" and then the swift prettiness of "Alastair." Today, they're releasing one more before the album comes out next week. It's called "Restless," and it pushes their range even further.

The bass line is the kind of restless that plagues you in a half-awake state -- a tiresome hopelessness. After a striking solo intro, a worrisome saxophone and far away guitars encroach. The lyrics are filled with references to space and the sea as if their unexplored domains hold the freedom the narrators crave. "No end, disorder/ Foreign and flailing with ease/ I need your shoulder/ I just want to be free." dust's search for solace expands as Justin Teale and Gabe Stove trade poetic verses.

dust provided a deeper understanding of the song:

A salient figure wanders vagrantly as an onlooker to the atrocities of a post-capitalist world. Gabe’s vocal delivery is inherently slouched, nonchalant and defeated, providing a basis for what feels like a whirlpool of instrumentation wading towards the final phrases. The lyrics stretch across a spectrum of anguish, desire, frustration and lethargy–Justin loses connection with the one addicted to their own suffering like a pair of two that can't align their world views.

Watch the video below.

Sky Is Falling is out 10/10 on Kanine Records.