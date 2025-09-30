Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Ink & Dagger Appear To Tease First Album In 25 Years

11:30 AM EDT on September 30, 2025

You should know about Ink & Dagger. Ink & Dagger were special. The Philadelphia band didn't last long, but they seemed like some ancient mythological thing even when they were still around. Ink & Dagger's sound was dark, discordant hardcore. Early in the band's history, they dressed up as vampires, playing in the dark and wearing white makeup and fake blood. Tons of different people cycled through the band over the years, including alt-comedy figurehead Eric Wareheim, who briefly played bass for them. Ink & Dagger ended suddenly in 1999, when frontman Sean McCabe was found dead in an Indiana hotel room at the age of 27. Now, Ink & Dagger are teasing a new album. You might like to know how that could possibly work. Well, so would I.

As the Needledrop points out, a billboard for something called The Philadelphia Society Of Future Vampires recently appeared in Philly. Ink & Dagger's Instagram account posted a picture of that billboard, as well as a graphic showing the same thing. We can only guess that this is an album. It could really be anything. I guess we'll see what the words "Ink & Dagger" might mean a quarter century after McCabe's passing.

The only consistent Ink & Dagger members were Sean McCabe and Don Devore, later of the Icarus Line. Ink & Dagger only released one album, 1998's The Fine Art Of Original Sin, during their lifetime. A self-titled LP also came out posthumously in 2000. In 2010, Ink & Dagger reunited to headline the This Is Hardcore festival and to tour the UK, with Thursday's Geoff Rickly standing in for McCabe.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026