Mariah Carey Is Unveiling Her Secret ‘90s Grunge Album With Lead Vocals Restored

The Mariah Carey grunge album is not just a fantasy. Since Carey first revealed its existence in 2020 via her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the 1995 LP Someone's Ugly Daughter — recorded under the band name Chick, with Carey's vocals relegated to the background — has become something of a mysterious musical relic. Last fall, she revealed on a podcast that she was searching for a version with her vocals intact in order to release it. It was unclear when and if that would ever happen, but now it's seems close at hand.

Some recent press events have been attempts to advocate for the release of Someone's Ugly Daughter. Last week, she chatted with SZA about the album, discussing the cover art and playing a preview of a track called "Hermit," with the lead vocals seemingly intact.

Most recently, Carey discussed the project on Fallon. After she mentioned that she scrawled the lipstick text on the album art, Questlove pronounced it "her best record." Carey explained, "I don't know which record label this is owned by. I don't think it's any of them because it's just the way that it went down. But let's discuss..." she said before Fallon played a clip of a different Chick song called "Prom Queen."

"Maybe this could be another Christmas gift from Mariah," Fallon joked. "I always regretted not putting it out, but they kind of stopped me at that point," Carey continued. "It was Sony at the time. We love Sony now, but back then...a little controlling, a little controlling," she said. To whoever has the record, in the words of SZA via Instagram comments: “FREE THE GRUNGE !!!”

Check out the clips below.