Whitelands Announce New Album Sunlight Echoes: Hear “Glance”

London-based group Whitelands are releasing their sophomore album Sunlight Echoes, the follow-up to last year's Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day, at the beginning of next year. Alongside the announcement comes a shimmering indie-pop single "Glance," which comes with a music video starring actors David Jonsson (The Long Walk, Alien: Romulus, Industry) and Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter of Tilda Swinton and John Byrne; starred in The Souvenir films).

"Glance" is the kind of song you listen to in bed while staring at the ceiling, wondering if your crush or recent ex is thinking about you. It's devastating, sprawling, and searching, with long-limbed guitar riffs and passionate vocals. "Shortly before it was written I wasn’t really catching my stride with songs and I called up Neil Halstead [of Slowdive, who toured with Whitelands in 2024] for advice," singer-guitarist Etienne Quartey-Papafio explained. "When I next saw him he asked if I had solved it and I told him yes, as I'd had my heart broken. He laughed and was like, 'Yeah, that'll do it'."

"For me, 'Glance' is about the 'what ifs'," bassist Vanessa Govinden added. "In that first glance between two random people in a real life physical space, it’s more than an attraction and lust, there’s instant familiarity and a glimpse of safety and home."

Watch the Cameron Perry-directed video for "Glance" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Heat Of The Summer"

02 "Songbird (Forever)"

03 "Shibuya Crossing"

04 "Glance"

05 "Sparklebaby" (Feat. Emma Anderson)

06 "Blankspace"

07 "I Am No God, An Effigy"

08 "Dark Horse"

09 "Mirrors"

10 "Golden Daze"

Sunlight Echoes is out 1/30 via Sonic Cathedral. Pre-order here.