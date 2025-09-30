My Morning Jacket Share Previously Unreleased “The Devil’s Peanut Butter” From Z 20th Anniversary Edition

My Morning Jacket's Z turns 20 this Saturday, and the band is ready for the occasion. Last month the band announced a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of the album with a remaster of the original tracklist plus demos, outtakes, and unreleased tracks. One of those shelved songs has made its way online today ahead of the reissue's release this Friday.

It's called "The Devil's Peanut Butter," and Jim James offered this take on it:

I remember the melody of "The Devil's Peanut Butter" popping into my head as I strolled across the harbor bridge in Sydney, Australia, near the Opera House, staring down at the eerie grinning entrance face to Luna Park. I worked on it some more while staying at Bondi Beach, walking amongst the graveyards and lawn bowling clubs that sit up high on the cliffs overlooking the beautiful coves of the Pacific Ocean. I have no idea why we called it "The Devil’s Peanut Butter," but our producer, John Leckie, absolutely did not like the title, and we laughed about it quite a bit. For some reason, it just didn't seem to fit on Z, but we all loved it, then forgot about it for 20 YEARS, and now here it is back to life again! We hope you enjoy!

MMJ are sprinkling some Z anniversary shows into their fall tour dates. Check those out below, where you can also hear "The Devil's Peanut Butter."

TOUR DATES:

10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem §

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway §

10/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre § (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount § *

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount § (SOLD OUT)

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion §

10/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee §

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed § (SOLD OUT)

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed § (SOLD OUT)

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed § *

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle §

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre §

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^ *

* Z – 20th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

W / SPECIAL GUESTS

§ BALTHVS

^ Babehoven

Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 10/3 via ATO. Pre-order or pre-save it here.