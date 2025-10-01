Hear Alan Sparhawk And Benjamin Booker’s Songs From New Benefit Comp For Immigrants, Refugees, And Asylum Seekers

Austin-based independent label Western Vinyl has announced a new charity compilation called Passages: Artists In Solidarity With Immigrants Refugees, And Asylum Seekers. Alan Sparhawk's contribution "No More Darkness" is out today, along with Benjamin Booker's "A Place For Us."

Along with these tracks, the album has original songs from Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), Dirty Projectors, Alan Sparhawk, Tim Heidecker, Bonnie Prince Billy, Y La Bamba, William Tyler, Lambchop, Lonnie Holley, St. Panther, and more. Proceeds will go to American Gateways and Casa Marianella, both of which are Texas-based organizations that provide no-to-low-cost legal services, food, shelter, access to health care, and other essential services to immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

“Home, as we know it, is under threat,” Passages producer and organizer Rick Alverson says. “When immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers exercise their human right to safe passage, they defend our ability to do so — and our right to be and feel at home.”

About "No More Darkness," Sparhawk shares:

Here is a song that came from the struggle to know what to say to someone who is having a hard time. There are real things that we can do to lift each other out of suffering — sometimes it is tangible charity, like this compilation to raise funds and awareness for the plight of immigrants and those who have been displaced. Sometimes it is words of encouragement. It can also just be time spent with someone who needs help getting through the moment. Let’s do our best to turn up the light.

As for "A Place For Us," Booker explains, “The human struggle is a family struggle. We rise together and we suffer together. There are so many things out of our control, but we can always open our hearts to love and understanding. May you find light in the darkness.”

Below, listen to the songs and see the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "No More Darkness" - Alan Sparhawk

02 "Everybody Is" - St. Panther

03 "Country" - Daniel Lopatin

04 "A Place For Us" - Benjamin Booker

05 "Afterburner" - Lambchop

06 "Home" - Quin Kirchner (Feat. Tekle Mezghebe)

07 "No Place to Rest My Head" - Marisa Anderson

08 "Wrong Crowd" - Y La Bamba

09 "A Border Is Just a Space Between Two Lines" - Lonnie Holley

10 "The Autumn Wind (no. 71)" - Bonnie Prince Billy

11 "Parallels" - Erik Hall

12 "One Hundred-Twenty Dollar Song" - Dirty Projectors

13 "13 Lakes" - William Tyler

14 "All That I Know" - Aisha Burns

15 "Un Trayecto Largo" - Anjou (Feat. I. Nova)

16 "White Sage" - Heather Woods Broderick

17 "Alone Until I’m Home" - Tim Heidecker

Passages: Artists In Solidarity With Immigrants Refugees, And Asylum Seekers is out 12/5 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.

Alexa Viscius