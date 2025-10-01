Skip to Content
Upchuck – “New Case”

11:21 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

Cissi Efraimsson

Atlanta's Upchuck will share their new Ty Segall-produced album I’m Nice Now this Friday, and judging by the singles we've heard so far, it's shaping up to be a good one. They've shared one final advance track today called "New Case."

"New Case" is a mellow rocker with tons of delightfully scuzzy guitars and sticky vocal melodies; a press release describes it as the "punk cousin of something funky Quincy Jones once cooked up," which isn't incorrect! Lyrically, it finds singer KT beaten down by feelings of persecution: "Man, I'm glad it's just my old mates/ Man, I'm glad there's not a new case/ Man, I'm glad to be home."

"New Case" comes with an awesome claymation music video directed and animated by Cissi Efraimsson, and it reminds me a lot of Coraline. Check that out below.

I’m Nice Now is out 10/3 via Domino.

