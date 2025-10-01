Agriculture – “My Garden”

Agriculture are about to drop one of the greatest albums of 2025. The Los Angeles ecstatic black metal quartet already outlined the manifold influences for The Spiritual Sound in these very pages. Now, with that brilliantly bracing collection just days from release, the band has shared one last advance single.

"My Garden" opens The Spiritual Sound by toggling between demented Pantera-esque heaviness and bursts of bright melodic shoegaze. Along with the new song, the band has shared a statement about the album as a whole:

This is an album about the really fundamental human experiences of suffering, joy, and love. We find a lot of the profound in these basic experiences. To us they are by definition spiritual and worth singing and screaming about. With this record, we wanted to make music that connects the intensity of daily life with the intensity of an encounter with Spirit.

The Spiritual Sound is out 10/3 on the Flenser.