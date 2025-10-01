Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Arena Tour Into 2026

You probably don't need me to tell you this, but you should really go see Nine Inch Nails live. Earlier this year, Trent Reznor's long-running band headed out on their first proper tour in a few years, and it was fucking incredible. I saw the show in Baltimore, and that shit blew my wig back. Reznor and his stripped-down band have enlisted the best sound and light people that you could possibly imagine, and they have constructed a spectacle that allows them to dig into the nooks and crannies of NIN history and to play around with iconic tracks while still bringing the full-force anthems that launched a million high-school image reinventions. Last month, NIN finished their tour in Los Angeles and released their Tron: Ares soundtrack. If you missed the tour, you now have another chance. They're bringing it back next year.

Nine Inch Nails and Peel It Back opener Boys Noize are scheduled to play Nine Inch Noize sets at Coachella. Presumably, they'll expand the electronic mini-set that they play in the middle of their Peel It Back shows. In the weeks leading up to Coachella, Nine Inch Nails will once again cross North America, hitting a bunch of the arenas that they didn't play on the tour's first leg. Once again, Boys Noize will open. If you didn't see NIN earlier this year and they're coming to your town, you now have no excuse to miss it. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/05 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

2/07 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

2/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

2/11 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

2/13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

2/14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

2/16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

2/18 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum *

2/20 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

2/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

2/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

2/25 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

2/27 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

3/01 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

3/03 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

3/06 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

3/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

3/09 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

3/10 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

3/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

3/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

3/16 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

* with Boys Noize

Tickets go on sale 10/8 at 12PM local time, and you can get them here.