Show Me The Body – “Sabotage” (Beastie Boys Cover)

When I saw Show Me The Body headline a great touring bill in Richmond last year, they covered motherfucking "Sabotage." I was unprepared for this, and it fucking ruled. Turns out that Show Me The Body have been covering the Beastie Boys' 1994 anthem since 2023, when they debuted their version at a surprise Tompkins Square Park show. The original song obviously rules, and Show Me The Body exist within that track's universe of attitude-forward New York rock 'n' roll. Now, SMTB have shared the studio version of their "Sabotage" cover.

Show Me The Body recorded their version of "Sabotage" with Kenneth Blume, the producer formerly known as Kenny Beats. As you probably already know, Kenneth Blume just produced Geese's motherfucker of a new album Getting Killed. This new version of "Sabotage" has some of that same feeling, where it might just spin out of control at any moment. It's a lot of fun to hear Julian Cashwan Pratt play that trebley riff on his banjo and to hear him grunt out the lyrics with such authority.

Directors Jake Hanrahan and Jonny Pickup shot the video for Show Me The Body's "Sabotage" cover at a pop-up show in London's Southwark Park, and they mix those scenes up with archival footage from the independent news organization Popular Front. It looks cool as hell. Here's what Julian Cashwan Pratt says about the collaboration:

I support and consume independent journalism in general, but full disclosure, I am a straight up a fan of Popular Front. Their crew does hard work to tell true stories, or as they put it, "honest reporting." To work together on "Sabotage" is a self-fulfilling prophecy. New York band with a New York song reaching out to the world at war with a message of love and solidarity.

The "Sabotage" video comes out in advance of a 10th-anniversary vinyl edition of Body War, Show Me The Body's debut album. They'll play an anniversary show on 10/17 at Brooklyn's 99 Scott with a pretty incredible lineup of New York acts: Roc Marciano, Wiki, Fatal Realm, Baby Osama, and Ferment. Below, check out the "Sabotage" videos from both Show Me The Body and the Beastie Boys.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Body War is out 10/17; pre-order it here.