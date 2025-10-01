Friendship Share “Free Association” Remixes By More Eaze, Lambchop, & More

Friendship's stark, somber, slyly funny Caveman Wakes Up is one of this year's truly great indie rock achievements, and "Free Association" is one of its finest tracks. Today the Philadelphia band has reminded us of all that with the release of a new remix EP.

Chaos Outside (Free Association Remixes) presents new interpretations of "Free Association" by More Eaze, Ylayali, Andy Loebs, and Lambchop. They've also tacked on the original instrumental and the proper album version of the song. That's a lot of "Free Association"! But not too much.

A word from Friendship frontman Dan Wriggins:

Four remixes of Friendship’s “Free Association” by four of the game’s headiest. A lot of Friendship songs don’t feel too different between the stage and the studio. “Free Association” was an exception and nearly didn’t make it onto Caveman Wakes Up because the mix was so beastly. We slogged through and discovered something we loved: a composite of disparate parts that never sounded right together until they did. It only stands to reason that our friends might devise even more glorious assemblages. We ended up with four new songs, freaky peeks into the creative brains of more eaze, Ylayali, Andy Loebs, and Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner. Anything marvelous is beautiful.

Bask in the many flavors of depressive glory below, and check out Wriggins' recent appearance on Kreative Kontrol for a behind-the-scenes experience.

<a href="https://friendshipphl.bandcamp.com/album/chaos-outside-free-association-remixes">Chaos Outside (Free Association Remixes) by Friendship</a>

Chaos Outside (Free Association Remixes) is out now via Merge.