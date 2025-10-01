Fucked Up Announce Ten-Part End To Two-Decade Zodiac Series: Hear An Excerpt

Perhaps nothing illustrates Fucked Up's wild-eyed ambition better than their series of Zodiac singles. For 19 years, the great Toronto rockers have released a progression of long, twisty, genre-exploding records, each of them corresponding to a different year of the Chinese Zodiac calendar. The first one was the Year Of The Dog 12" in 2006, and the most recent is Year Of The Horse, an epic four-part double 12" that came out in 2021. Now, Fucked Up are ready to conclude that saga with a ten-part finale called Grass Can Move Stones, which will include the band's final three entries, Goat, Monkey, and Rooster.

Fucked Up will spread the release of those ten parts up over a year, and they'll kick things off by dropping Year Of The Goat in December, with Year Of The Monkey coming out in spring and Year Of The Rooster following in October 2026, right around the 20th anniversary of Year Of The Dog. In all, Grass Can Move Stones will cover 10 sides of vinyl. It's conceived as a vast, operatic work, with lead singer Damian Abraham playing the Monkey and recent collaborator Tuka Mohammed as the Good Goat. A bunch of other singers will appear throughout, and Goat in particular will feature Jennifer Castle, the Weather Station's Tamara Lindeman, and Integrity's Dwid Hellion -- an absolutely insane cast of voices. Here's the band's statement on the whole enchilada:

We are excited to announce Grass Can Move Stones, the ten part finale to our twenty-year Zodiac album cycle. Join us over the next year as we release the Year Of The Goat LP, the Year Of The Monkey 2xLP, and the Year Of The Rooster 2xLP in installments, one story spread over almost five hours of music, that dives back into the characters, narratives, and music from all our previous Zodiac records, told by dozens of characters and special guests. Sides will be released (almost) monthly on Bandcamp, leading up to the finale side in October 2026, the twenty-year anniversary of the first zodiac album, Year Of The Dog. Vinyl will hit stores through this year, so stay tuned.

Can you believe all this? I can't believe all this. Below, listen to a quick three-minute excerpt of "Long Ago Gardens," one of the tracks from Year Of The Goat. It's got a lot going on, and it only hints at everything that Fucked Up have in store.

Year Of The Goat is out 12/12 on Tankcrimes. Earlier this year, Fucked Up released the one-off single "Disabuse," and guitarist/mastermind Mike Haliechuk came out with Comet, the first album from his Boy Commandos alter-ego.