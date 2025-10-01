Finn Wolfhard Adapting Replacements Book Trouble Boys For New Movie

The Replacements lived out one of the most entertaining, heartbreaking stories in rock history, and author Bob Mehr told that story brilliantly in the 2016 biography Trouble Boys. Now Finn Wolfhard is bringing that story to the big screen.

Wolfhard, the Stranger Things actor, has a long history of musical projects on his resume, from his own indie rock career to his frequent appearances in music videos for acts like Weezer and PUP. We discussed a bunch of those ventures in a recent interview tied to Wolfhard's debut solo album. Now, as Variety reports, he's adapting Trouble Boys into a motion picture.

Wolfhard is teaming with his dad, Eric Wolfhard, to write the movie's script. Rich Peete is on board to produce via his Neighborhood Watch company. Peete previously worked with Wolfhard on The Legend Of Ochi (which featured Dave Longstreth's first film score). Wolfhard and Billy Bryk previously co-directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the Neon horror film Hell Of A Summer.

In an Instagram post, Wolfhard shared this statement:

One of my parents' first dates was to a Replacements concert. Then I was born! As Westerberg once said "Let’s let em down."

Wolfhard recently teased the Replacements movie in a Variety cover story: "I've been writing a lot of music and writing this movie with my dad, which has been really amazing. It's about a band that I think weirdly I have a lot in common with, a lot of the members. I can’t really talk about the actual band because I don’t have the rights officially yet."

Mehr adds on Instagram that he’s had many meetings about possible adaptations over the past decade. He thanks Stranger Things’s Winona Ryder “who’s been a great pal and champion and was instrumental in bring me and Finn together.”

If Wolfhard intends to act in this movie, our own Tom Breihan has requested that he play Tommy Stinson, not Paul Westerberg.