Split System – “No Cops In Heaven” & “Pull The Trigger”

We are always hyped for new music from Split System, the ace garage-punk unit from Melbourne. Today, it's once again time for that enthusiasm to flow. The band has returned with what's billed as their third and final 7" of the year, boasting two extremely pointed new tracks. The A-side, "No Cops In Heaven," is built for moments of howl-along barroom transcendence, while "Pull The Trigger" is more of a blunt force object, albeit one that moves swiftly and with purpose.

This statement on Bandcamp seems to come from the band:

The idea for "No Cops In Heaven" was sparked during a drive through Burnley tunnel in Melbourne, listening to Angel in a Raincoat by The Sleepers while passing highway police. The track expresses a distrust of police, politicians, and media figures, stemming from ongoing inaction and victim-blaming around femicide, along with concerns regarding the growing power and militarisation of police forces across Australia. "Pull The Trigger" takes aim at war mongers, oil barons, and politicians who benefit from ongoing conflicts and genocide. The song’s narrator finds themself at the end of their tether, ready to take matters into their own hands.

"No Cops In Heaven" b/w "Pull The Trigger" is out now via Legless Records (Australia) and Static Shock Records (UK/US).