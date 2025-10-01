Loma Prieta Side-Project Novacaine Share Debut Single “Milk”

We haven't heard from Loma Prieta since their 2023 album Last. It turns out the Bay Area post-hardcore crew has been cooking up a side-project called Novacaine in the meantime, and their debut song "Milk" is out today.

I hate comparing bands to Nirvana, but this clamorous, broody track has some seriously Kurt Cobain-esque vocals and similarly off-kilter melodies that'll haunt long after the tune finishes. It was recorded with Loma Prieta's longtime collaborator Jack Shirley and produced by the group's own Sean Leary. Dive in below.