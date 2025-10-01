Casey Dienel – “People Can Change” & “The Butcher Is My Friend”

So far Casey Dienel (fka White Hinterland) has shared “Seventeen” and “Your Girl’s Upstairs” from their upcoming album My Heart Is An Outlaw, and both serve as lovely previews. Now the Massachusetts artist is unveiling two new singles called "People Can Change" and "The Butcher Is My Friend."

Both tracks are gorgeous, but the energetic "The Butcher Is My Friend" is a true stunner. Here's what Dienel said about the releases:

I give you two sides of the same blade. One song is about the power of saying no; the other, about what happens when you allow yourself to say yes. "People Can Change" is me at my most elemental, when I'm tapped into my gut. "The Butcher Is My Friend" is what comes just before: the intoxicating high of new love, laced with the creeping sense that you might have abandoned yourself to chase it. Both songs ask what it means to stay open and how much you can reasonably ask of another person. The hiatus I took made these songs possible. For the first two years after "quitting," I reverted to being a fan again. I went back and listened to my favorite records. I returned to songwriting the way I did as a child, just me and the piano. There’s this childlike place where both of these songs were written from — it’s the sound of someone with nothing to lose. Filter cap off.

Listen below.

My Heart Is An Outlaw is out 10/17 on Jealous Butcher Records.