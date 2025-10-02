Dirt Buyer – “Betchu Won’t”

It's Dirt Season. Brooklyn's beloved Dirt Buyer unleashed Dirt Buyer II in 2023, and it was our Album Of The Week. Now Joe Sutkowski is unveiling a poignant new tune called "Betchu Won't."

"This as well as some others on this record were written with the intention of keeping it simple and keeping from overthinking the form. It’s just verse/chorus," Sutkowski explains, continuing:

It was originally acoustic, classic singer-songwriter vibe with no drums. I felt it needed the full treatment so I made it a rock song like the rest. I wrote the lyrics after the music when I was initially demoing the song and they obviously come from a place of hurt. I feel like the words are very specific to my situation, but can be interpreted in a number of ways and are applicable to all kinds of people.

Along with the release, Dirt Buyer are announcing DirtFest, a stacked show with Asher White and Editrix at NYC's Substance Skatepark on Oct. 23. Check out "Betchu Won't" below.