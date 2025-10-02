Skip to Content
Danny L Harle – “Azimuth” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

2:36 PM EDT on October 2, 2025

Earlier this year, frequent collaborators Caroline Polachek and Danny L Harle joined forces for a song for the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach video game soundtrack. Now the indie-pop artist and British producer are teaming up again for a new track called "Azimuth."

"‘Azimuth’ felt like the finalization of an approach that Caroline and I had been orbiting for some time as a way of putting her voice into my music — I sometimes call it the ‘trance siren,’" Harle says. He elaborates:

You can hear manifestations of it in tracks like “Insomnia” from Pang and “On The Beach” from Death Stranding 2, but this was the first time I managed to translate it into my style of dance music. Azimuth’s melody could only have been sung by Caroline, it is designed around her voice, I couldn’t imagine anyone else singing it or giving a performance like that. It also allowed us to play with scale, space and quietness in a way I’ve never done before. For me, “Azimuth” is a trance ballad, despairing but hopeful, best heard in a in club in a sunken cathedral.

Harle also released the PinkPantheress collab “Starlight” in July. Check out "Azimuth" below.

