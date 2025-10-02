Just Mustard – “Endless Deathless”

Irish indie rockers Just Mustard do something really cool on their new track "Endless Deathless." It's a shoegaze song in a lot of ways, with bleary guitar effects everywhere. But Katie Ball's lead vocal has a dreamy, mocking quality that reminds me of the generation of college-rockers and janglers that came just before the original shoegaze wave. The rhythm section, meanwhile, goes for a fast, busy herky-jerk attack that comes off more as OG post-punk. So we're going with at least three different genres of underground rock here without quite lining up with any of them. I like that. I like that the song is good, too.

Just Mustard's new album We Were Just Here arrives later this month. I have heard it, and it rocks. We've already posted the title track and "Pollyanna," and now they've shared band member David Noonan's lo-res, chopped-up "Endless Deathless" video. Katie Ball says, "I wrote the lyrics for this song by imagining myself on a dancefloor. We wanted to write more songs that suited places like that. I suppose I would describe it as an existential love song, but you can hear it and feel it any way you like." Check it out below.

We Were Just Here is out 10/24 on Partisan.