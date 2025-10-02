Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Just Mustard – “Endless Deathless”

11:01 AM EDT on October 2, 2025

Conor James

Irish indie rockers Just Mustard do something really cool on their new track "Endless Deathless." It's a shoegaze song in a lot of ways, with bleary guitar effects everywhere. But Katie Ball's lead vocal has a dreamy, mocking quality that reminds me of the generation of college-rockers and janglers that came just before the original shoegaze wave. The rhythm section, meanwhile, goes for a fast, busy herky-jerk attack that comes off more as OG post-punk. So we're going with at least three different genres of underground rock here without quite lining up with any of them. I like that. I like that the song is good, too.

Just Mustard's new album We Were Just Here arrives later this month. I have heard it, and it rocks. We've already posted the title track and "Pollyanna," and now they've shared band member David Noonan's lo-res, chopped-up "Endless Deathless" video. Katie Ball says, "I wrote the lyrics for this song by imagining myself on a dancefloor. We wanted to write more songs that suited places like that. I suppose I would describe it as an existential love song, but you can hear it and feel it any way you like." Check it out below.

We Were Just Here is out 10/24 on Partisan.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Searows – “Dirt”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Bernard Butler, Norman Blake, & James Grant Announce New Album Murmurs: Hear “Lonely Night”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Mirah Announces First New Album In Eight Years Dedication: Hear “After The Rain” (Feat. Flock Of Dimes & Hand Habits)

January 7, 2026
New Music

Fotocrime Announce New Album Security: Hear “Plowjob”

January 7, 2026
New Music

Robyn Announces New Album Sexistential: Hear Two Songs

January 7, 2026
New Music

Tigers Jaw – “Ghost”

January 7, 2026