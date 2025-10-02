Super Furry Animals Share Previously Unreleased 2005 Song “Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu”

The Welsh art-rock geniuses Super Furry Animals just announced a reunion tour, but before they hit the road they're releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2005 album Love Kraft. Today they've excavated "Rock 'N' Roll Flu," a song from that era that never saw release. "Over two decades since deciding the final track listing for our 2005 album, Love Kraft, Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu’s original loss to the archives is a bit of a mystery," the band writes on Instagram. "But our long lost, hangover cure track is now available to stream ahead of Love Kraft’s reissue on Friday 24 October."

"Rock 'N' Roll Flu" is one of those sideways pop-rock tracks only Gruff Rhys and friends can write. Take a spin with it below.

Love Kraft (20th Anniversary Reissue – Remastered) is out 10/24 via Strangetown.