Ink & Dagger Announce Reunion Shows & Reissues

Earlier this week, we theorized that Ink & Dagger were teasing their first album in 25 years. We were a little off. The Philadelphia hardcore punk outfit is instead announcing a handful of reunion shows and reissues of their entire catalogue.

The band's 1997 compilation and two LPs — Drive This Seven Inch Wooden Stake Through My Philadelphia Heart, The Fine Art Of Original Sin, and Ink & Dagger — are all getting reissues, which come out on Halloween. There will also be a deluxe box set called Ink & Dagger: The Complete Works, featuring an extra record titled Experiments In Nocturnal Sound And Energy: Singles 96-99; that'll be shipping March next year.

In addition, Ink & Dagger will be playing three hometown shows starting at the end of the month with Soul Glo, Paint It Black, and Deadguy on select dates. See more information below.

TOUR DATES:

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church !

10/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

11/01 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

! Paint It Black support

# Deadguy support

* Soul Glo support

The Drive This Seven Inch Wooden Stake Through My Philadelphia Heart, The Fine Art Of Original Sin, and Ink & Dagger reissues are out 10/31 via Trust Records. Pre-order them here.