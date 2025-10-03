Skip to Content
Fred again.. – “you’re a star” (Feat. Amyl And The Sniffers)

12:08 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

Theo Batterham

Fred Again.. and Amyl And The Sniffers have teamed up for a new track called "you're a star." The British DJ and producer was joined by Australian punk miscreant Amy Taylor during his set at Leeds in August, where they first debuted "you're a star," which remixes the group's Cartoon Darkness track "Big Dreams."

"this is footage of me witnessing the degree of icon that amyl is," Fred Again.. captioned a video of his performance with Taylor back in August. "she’s playing Leeds today so joined us in Sheffield last night. yesterday was the first time we got to meet and then we play this out for the first time. cannot waitttt to get to play it live with the full band and everything."

Check out "you're a star" below.

