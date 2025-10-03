Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

In New York City today, federal judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Sean "Diddy" Combs to four years and two months in prison. The judge told Combs, "This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct." Combs is expected to file an appeal immediately.

The verdict comes a few months after a jury found the rap mogul guilty of two counts interstate transportation related to prostitution, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The same jury, however, found Combs not guilty of much more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges -- a shocking verdict after a hugely publicized arrest and trial.

Prosecutors asked Judge Subramanian for an 11-year prison sentence. Combs' lawyers requested a 14-month suspension, with time served, claiming that the he had already paid for his crimes with the destruction of his reputation and the harsh conditions that he faced in jail. The judge had already denied Combs' team’s request to acquit him and vacate the jury's verdict.

The criminal case against 55-year-old Combs began after his victim and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him in 2023. Cassie testified against Combs and, in a pre-sentencing letter, asked the judge to consider "the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control."

Combs also wrote a letter to the judge, asking for mercy in his sentencing. "In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them,” he wrote. “I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words 'I’m sorry' will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past... Today, I humbly ask you for another chance." All six of his adult children made speeches asking the judge to show mercy in sentencing. "He’s my hero … he’s still my superhero," said Christian Combs, adding, "Please give my family grace."

Meanwhile, Combs had booked speaking events in Miami for next week, which federal prosecutor Mary Slavik called "the height of hubris."