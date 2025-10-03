The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Chanel Beads - "The Coward Forgets His Nightmare"

The best Chanel Beads songs are the ones that feel a little unsettling. Their mystique comes in numerous forms: Sometimes it's as simple as an anonymous voice suddenly uttering the words "police scanner" to remind you that somebody's always watching, and sometimes it's as complex as wishing a late loved one was buried in a cemetery so you could go visit them. "I think I accidentally cursed myself at some point and I don’t know if I should ignore it or confront it,” vocalist Shane Lavers says in a press release for Chanel Beads' latest single, on which he does both. Like an all-too-real night terror, "The Coward Forgets His Nightmare" blurs reality and myth. "I can see the four horses spitting wine into your glass/ And the beauty of your shining picking up outside the back/ Don't think anyone could ever feel this bad," Lavers sings in one of Chanel Beads' most pop-forward melodies yet, pondering whether or not pursuing music has actually saved his soul. Maybe it's too soon to tell, but at least he can say he tried. —Abby