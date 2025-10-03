Tiny Vipers Announces New Album Tormentor: Hear “Mary Pilgrim Inn”

Seattle musician Jesy Fortino makes stark, spectral folk under the name Tiny Vipers, but she doesn't do it very often. In 2022, Fortino released a short three-song EP called American Prayer, and it was her first new music in five years. Now, she's got her new album Tormentor ready to go, and it'll be her first full-length non-instrumental record since Life On Earth, way back in 2009.

These days, Jesy Fortino works as a land surveyor, and she's releasing all of her music on her own after acquiring the rights to her first two albums from Sub Pop. She recorded her new LP Tormentor with producer Eric Paget, and the whole thing is just her, with no backing musicians. Fortino tells KEXP that she road-tested the songs by playing open-mics all over Washington state. The LP features "American Prayer" and "Tormentor," two songs that already appeared on the American Prayer EP, and she's shared the stark, spectral new one "Mary Pilgrim Inn." Below, check out that track and the Tormentor tracklist.

<a href="https://tinyvipers.bandcamp.com/album/tormentor">Tormentor by Tiny Vipers</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tunnel"

02 "Simulate"

03 "Mary Pilgrim Inn"

04 "Rainfalls"

05 "Breakfast"

06 "American Prayer"

07 "Tormentor"

08 "Rolling Down The Drivers Window"

09 "Aron"

The self-released Tormentor is out 11/7.