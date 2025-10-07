Joyce Manor Announce New Album I Used To Go To This Bar: Hear “Well, Whatever It Was”

In August, Joyce Manor returned with the Smiths-indebted earworm "All My Friends Are So Depressed.” Now, the Torrance band is announcing their new album I Used To Go To This Bar and sharing "Well, Whatever It Was" along with tour dates.

“‘Well, Whatever It Was’ has got to be one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded," Barry Johnson explains. "I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys / Weezer in the chorus, and RHCP in the outro. It was LITERALLY produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS [Brett Gurewitz]. Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one. Joey Warnoker’s drumming, TLA’s mix, and Lenny Castro’s percussion all just sent it to the end-zone. This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film."

The track goes full pop-punk both sonically and lyrically; Johnson sings of getting run over by his dream car and getting fired from Little Caesars. It comes with a Lance Bangs-directed music video that parodies The Great British Bake Off and stars Robert Smith, the Oasis brothers, Morrissey, Kate Bush, and Rod Stewart (well, sort of). I Used To Go To This Bar follows 2023's 40 Oz. To Fresno, which we named our Album Of The Week. Below, get rocked by "Well, Whatever It Was" and see their tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Know Where Mark Chen Lives"

02 "Falling Into It"

03 "All My Friends Are So Depressed"

04 "Well, Whatever It Was"

05 "I Used To Go To This Bar"

06 "After All You Put Me Through"

07 "The Opossum"

08 "Well, Don’t It Seem Like You’ve Been Here Before?"

09 "Grey Guitar"

TOUR DATES:

10/16 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

10/17 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *

10/18 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/20 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

10/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building *

10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Glasgow *

10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Union

11/08 – Pensacola, US @ Night Moves Fest

03/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

03/11 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre ^

03/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

03/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

03/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^

03/16 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

03/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

03/18 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues ^

03/20 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall ^

03/21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

03/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

03/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

03/25 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ^

03/26 - Toronto, ON Canada @ Danforth Music Hall ^

03/27 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

03/28 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

04/10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/26 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

04/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^

04/30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's ^

05/01 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

05/02 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^

05/04 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

05/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/07 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^

05/08 - Calgary, AB Canada @ The Palace Theatre ^

05/09 - Edmonton, AB Canada @ Midway Music Hall ^

05/11 - Vancouver, BC Canada @ Commodore Ballroom ^

05/12 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

05/13 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

05/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

* w/ The Hotelier, Tigers Jaw, Oso Oso & Ways Away

^ w/ Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat

I Used To Go To This Bar is out 1/30 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.