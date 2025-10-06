Doves Share Previously Unreleased “Spirit Of Your Friend” From New Best Of Album

Let's take a break from Geese for a moment to talk about Doves. Next month, the veteran indie rockers are celebrating their career with So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves. The compilation features a previously unreleased track called "Spirit Of Your Friend," and the British band is sharing it today.

“I had a bad dose of writer’s block way back in 2005 and turned to the music immersion method to dig myself out," Jez Williams says of the single, continuing:

"Spirit Of Your Friend" was born out of that and, at the heart of it, my aim was to bring out a sense of yearning, really amp that up both musically and lyrically. We were really surprised to find it before getting to work on pulling together the compilation’s running order, but it needed more work to get it down from its original seven minutes. It’s about friends we have lost and those we’re grateful are still with us.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Black And White Town"

02 "Pounding"

03 "Snowden"

04 "Cold Dreaming"

05 "Catch The Sun"

06 "Broken Eyes"

07 "Kingdom Of Rust"

08 "Darker"

09 "There Goes The Fear"

10 "Renegade"

11 "Prisoners"

12 "Here It Comes"

13 "Carousels"

14 "Caught By The River"

15 "Walk In Fire"

16 "Lean Into The Wind"

17 "Spirit Of Your Friend"

18 "The Man Who Told Everything"

19 "The Cedar Room"

So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves is out 11/14 via EMI North.