Tori Amos Prepping New Album In Times of Dragons “About The Fight For Democracy Over Tyranny”

New Tori Amos is on the way. Today, the Little Earthquakes musician announced a new studio album titled In Times of Dragons, which is slated for next spring via Universal's recently relaunched Fontana label. She also announced her largest European in a decade, that will take place in 17 countries across April and May 2026.
What's the new album about? Amos shared: "In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”
Check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/08 - Sheffield, England @ City Hall
04/10 - Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall
04/11 - Bristol, England @ Beacon
04/13 - Manchester, England @ Apollo
04/15 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Royal Concert Hall
04/16 - Newcastle, England @ City Hall
04/18 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Waterfront Hall
04/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais
04/21 - London, England @ Royal Albert Hall
04/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre
04/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre
04/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale
04/28 - Paris, France @ Olympia
04/30 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
05/01 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
05/03 - Budapest, Hungary @ Erkel Theatre
05/05 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi
05/06 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11
05/08 - Freiburg, Germany @ Konserthaus
05/10 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone
05/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar
05/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
05/16 - Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle
05/17 - Bremen, Germany @ Metropol
05/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner
05/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus
05/23 - Oslo, Norway @ Concert House
05/25 - Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Hall
05/27 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Concert
05/28 - Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
05/30 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Hall
