Tori Amos Prepping New Album In Times of Dragons “About The Fight For Democracy Over Tyranny”

New Tori Amos is on the way. Today, the Little Earthquakes musician announced a new studio album titled In Times of Dragons, which is slated for next spring via Universal's recently relaunched Fontana label. She also announced her largest European in a decade, that will take place in 17 countries across April and May 2026.

What's the new album about? Amos shared: "In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/08 - Sheffield, England @ City Hall

04/10 - Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall

04/11 - Bristol, England @ Beacon

04/13 - Manchester, England @ Apollo

04/15 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Royal Concert Hall

04/16 - Newcastle, England @ City Hall

04/18 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Waterfront Hall

04/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais

04/21 - London, England @ Royal Albert Hall

04/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

04/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

04/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

04/28 - Paris, France @ Olympia

04/30 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

05/01 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

05/03 - Budapest, Hungary @ Erkel Theatre

05/05 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi

05/06 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11

05/08 - Freiburg, Germany @ Konserthaus

05/10 - Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

05/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

05/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

05/16 - Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

05/17 - Bremen, Germany @ Metropol

05/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner

05/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

05/23 - Oslo, Norway @ Concert House

05/25 - Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Hall

05/27 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Concert

05/28 - Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

05/30 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Hall

In Times of Dragons is coming spring 2026 via Fontana label.