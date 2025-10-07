Donald Trump Weighs In Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

About a week ago, Bad Bunny was announced as the performer for next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Since then, various Republican operatives have been trying to rile people up and to make it all about them. Last week, Trump advisor and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called the booking "shameful" and said ICE agents would be at the Super Bowl to deport people. Shortly afterward, as The New York Times reports, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said that ICE agents would be "all over" the Super Bowl. When asked to give a message to the NFL, she said, "They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us." Bad Bunny himself made brief reference to the backlash while hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend. Now, Trump himself has weighed in.

Recently, Donald Trump did a phone interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who said, "The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny Rabbit or whatever his name, this guy who hates ICE, he doesn't like you, he accuses everything he doesn't like of racism. Do you think we should maybe just kind of entertain blowing off the NFL, like a boycott or something along those lines? This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer, and a lot of folks don't even know who he is."

Trump, who probably knows that an NFL boycott is not exactly a winning strategy, mostly blew the question off: "I never heard of him. I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Trump then dropped the subject and complained about the recent NFL rule changes regarding kickoff, saying that it doesn't make anyone any safer, that it "just looks terrible" and "really demeans football, to be honest." He didn't have anything else to say about Bad Bunny or an NFL boycott. Maybe he doesn't care, or maybe he just didn't feel like focusing in that moment. We never know with this fucking guy.

TRUMP: I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF BAD BUNNY, I DON’T KNOW WHO HE IS pic.twitter.com/L80Svf0Vb6 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 7, 2025

This seems to be one of those occasional funny cases where Trump's toadies all line up to make it seem like some news story is actually about people being disrespectful to Trump and Trump himself is simply not all that invested.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said having Bad Bunny perform at the Halftime Show "sounds like a terrible decision." He continued, "It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience, and I think, you know, there’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl, a lot of young, impressionable children.”

“In my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that,” he added. “Not somebody like this.” MAGA country singer Greenwood, known for the song "God Bless The USA," is available, his rep tells TMZ.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not excited about the Super Bowl either. "Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime," she wrote on X, referring to the pop star's joke in his SNL monologue. "It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."

Hopefully everyone will be sick of talking about this by the time the actual Super Bowl happens.