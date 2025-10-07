Watch Turnstile’s Brendan Yates Play A Solo “Never Enough” At Daniel Caeser’s LA Pop-Up Show

Two weeks ago, I saw Turnstile headline a huge show in Richmond. It was fucking awesome, and I did not get pepper-sprayed. (Shout out anyone who did, though.) A Turnstile live show is an amazing thing. Huge crowds show up, ready to explode, and the band finds ways to direct all that energy, sometimes in different directions. Over a bunch of albums, Turnstile have found ways to integrate musical ideas from outside the hardcore subculture, and all of it makes perfect sense in the context of the live show. Every once in a while, Turnstile members venture further outside their world. That's what frontman Brendan Yates did at Daniel Caesar's Los Angeles pop-up show on Saturday.

Caesar, the Toronto-born alt-R&B star, is about to release Son Of Spergy, a new album that features collaborations with people like Bon Iver, Blood Orange, and Sampha. On Saturday, he played a one-off daytime acoustic set at Elysian Park in Los Angeles. Caesar played a bunch of songs, Mustafa did a few, and Brendan Yates came out for one track, even though his band is currently in the middle of a huge tour. Caesar introduced Yates as "a dear friend of ours," and he came out and played "Never Enough," the opening title track from Turnstile's new album, solo on a keyboard.

At Turnstile shows, "Never Enough" is the opening song, and it's a huge singalong. This apparently is not the case at a Daniel Caesar pop-up show. Instead, it was Yates playing for what appears to be an unfamiliar crowd. Yates did something similar when he and Liam Benzvi played a couple of piano duets at Jack Antonoff's Ally Coalition Talent Show last year. Watch a couple of fan videos below.

Also, this guy was there.

On Sunday night, Turnstile played in San Francisco, and people on Reddit are saying that someone pissed in the pit. That's unfortunate. Don't do that. It's better than what supposedly happened at a different Bay Area Turnstile show in 2021, though. Also, I dispute the notion that "this tour is cursed as hell." Turnstile are regularly staging unfathomably huge hardcore shows. When you get enough people into that kind of space, things sometimes happen. Anyway. Never Enough is out now on Roadrunner, and Son Of Spergy is out 10/24 on Republic.