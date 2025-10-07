Hilary Woods – “Taper”

On October 31, Irish musician Hilary Woods is releasing her new album Night CRIÚ via Sacred Bones. Today, she's shared the new single "Taper," which is perfect for spooky season, demanding you light all the candles in your house, close your eyes, and tap into the void.

"Taper" sort of reminds me of Jessica Pratt or Broadcast's Trish Keenan. But, Woods is completely in her own space, balancing both a soft folkiness with an industrial twist. "In the great unknown, leave the light on," she sings chillingly in the first verse.

On the single, Woods explained: "'Taper' is a song that honours a presence to one that is absent. A love song that only a children’s choir could express fully, it was a real joy to work with the Hangleton Brass Band on this one."

The song comes with a video that Woods created with her own hand processed 8mm and 16mm film, archive material and polaroids. Watch it below.

Night CRIÚ is out 10/31 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order here.