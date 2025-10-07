Skip to Content
Austra – “Siren Song”

3:04 PM EDT on October 7, 2025

Lamia Karic

Austra's Chin Up Buttercup lead single "Math Equation" was a clubby jawdropper that topped our 5 best songs of the week list. Katie Stelmanis is sharing its sublime followup "Siren Song" today.

“‘Siren Song’ exists somewhere at the intersection of ABBA, Ray Of Light, The X-Files and Greek mythology,” the Canadian artist explains, continuing:

ABBA inspired the early songwriting with [co-writer] Patrick [Holland]. The Siren introduced herself to me while I was improvising the demo recordings and I quickly realized that Orpheus would be our common nemesis. Following a recent X-Files binge, I was heavily inspired by Mulder’s desperate search for his sister. Ray Of Light came in at the end as my co-producer Kieran Adams and I were establishing the sonic realm which would become the backdrop for our Siren to lament the loss of her lover to Orpheus and his pesky Lyre.

It comes with a music video directed by Vanessa Magic. Dive in below.

Chin Up Buttercup is out 11/14 on Domino.

