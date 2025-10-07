Skip to Content
Ruthven – “Kiss Goodnight”

4:40 PM EDT on October 7, 2025

Cuan Roche

Sean Nelson, the London-based R&B singer who performs as Ruthven, is part of the Jai and A.K. Paul's core group of Paul Institute affiliates. Last year he hopped on an Overmono track and released his debut album Rough & Ready, and today he has returned with an excellent new single.

"Kiss Goodnight" is the sort of funky soul track I'd expect to hear from a group like Chromeo, but without quite so much implied irony. It's the result of a pointed decision to shift from electronic production and prioritize his live rhythm section Rosetta Carr (bass) and Blake Cascoe (drums). In director Cuan Roche's video, Ruthven grooves around a pool table, seemingly having a blast. Maybe you will too?

