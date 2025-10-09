SUPERWORLD – “Locked Room”

SUPERWORLD, caps theirs, are a new band from San Jose, and they share members with groups like Spy, Leer, and Stickup Kid. As SUPERWORLD, they make big, soaring, melodic emo with screeched-out hardcore vocals. It's an interesting combination -- some sounds so friendly that they're almost cloying, other sounds that are abrasive enough to potentially put off a lot of the people who might've been drawn in by the friendly stuff. Mostly, this sounds like that real '10s mall music to me, and I don't say that derisively.

Earlier this year, SUPERWORLD released their three-song debut EP Surefire. Now, they've got a deal with Lauren Records, and they'll play a couple of shows with the Starting Line later this month. Now, they've got a new single called "Locked Room," recorded with producer Jack Shirley. Singer Brandon Holder says, "Jack pulled a great performance out of the band. The lyrics are personal, and the vocals were a one-take performance. We knew when we heard it back that it didn’t need a second go." Listen below.

"Locked Room" is out now on Lauren. SUPERWORLD will play with the Starting Line 10/22 at Seattle's Showbox and 10/23 at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom.