Ouri – “Paris” (Feat. Oli XL)

The Montreal-based singer and producer Ouri will release her new LP Daisy Cutter in a few weeks, and we've already posted the title track and the Charlotte Day Wilson collab "Behave !" Now, Ouri has joined forces with the glitchy Swedish producer Oli XL on the new song "Paris," a deep-memory reverie about the city where she grew up. It's a forward-thinking dance track with a ton of space, but Ouri's vocal makes it feel intimate and homespun.

In a press release, Ouri says, '"Paris' is an ode to my younger self growing up in this city. I was both trying to fit in and also trying on a bolder lifestyle, as I realized that the classical cellist life was not the right suit for me. Being 14 going to sleep at sunrise in one of the most beautiful cities is forever printed on my retina. Oli XL joined on this track and it became the ultimate time-traveling song for me/my favorite on the album." Ouri directed her own video for the track, filming it in Paris, and it follows what happens when Oli XL steals her phone and takes off running. Watch it below.

Daisy Cutter is out 10/24 on Born Twice.