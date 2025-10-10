The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Sorry - "Today Might Be The Hit"

On "Today Might Be The Hit," it seems like Sorry’s Asha Lorenz has achieved a resilient indifference. Yada-yada-yada-ya! A chorus of vocal cheers and "blah blah blahs" push her through the day’s unknowability. Despite the news growing more absurd, despite mass violence being ignored, despite our growing screen-triggered serotonin addictions, we carry on. The drumbeat is jubilant and animated like the ‘60s girl group classic “Baby Love” by the Supremes or Katrina And The Waves' "Walking On Sunshine." The guitar revs with teasing aggression. At one point Lorenz' voice crackles to a halt like a dying star. It’s unclear if "the hit" in question is the point of self-destruction or personal victory: "Today might be the hit/ Or it won't be shit." Her vocals are magnetically withholding; is she shrugging off the absurdity or ready to give into the end? "Today Might Be The Hit" is a lenticular print; it’s an animated track of contradictions. If there’s the possibility of a dismal end might as well make a catchy song to sing along to. —Margaret