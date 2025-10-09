A New Guns N’ Roses Album Is Coming, Says Slash

Guns N' Roses famously spent well over a decade working on Chinese Democracy — long enough that the title became shorthand for perpetually delayed albums — but it finally came out in 2008. GNR have not released an album since then, but Axl Rose got most of the classic lineup back together in 2016, and they've kicked out a few songs here and there between tours, most recently 2023's "Perhaps" and "The General." In a new interview, lead guitarist Slash predicts another LP will materialize.

Speaking to Guitar World in their December 2025 issue, Slash responds to the question "Is there a new album in GN'R's future?" like so:

There's so much material at this point — it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it. But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, "We're going to take this time, and we're going to do this." Every time we've done that, it falls apart. It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it's off and running. So it's coming. I know it's coming because everybody is thinking about it. It'll just happen when it happens.

That's not exactly a guarantee, but it's something. Behind the drumkit, GNR recently replaced the amicably departed Frank Ferrer with Isaac Carpenter.