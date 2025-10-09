Madonna Shares Previously Unreleased ’90s Demo “Right On Time” From New Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter EP

Madonna's 1994 album Bedtime Stories was one of many successful reinventions in the star's long career. That record was where Madonna pivoted away from the horny house-pop of 1992's Erotica, drawing instead on R&B and trip-hop. She worked with producers like Dallas Austin, Babyface, and Nellee Hooper, and the record includes the #1 hit "Take A Bow" and the Björk co-write "Bedtime Story." The album is actually about to turn 31, but Madonna's not going to let that stop her from releasing a new 30th-anniversary vinyl reissue and an accompanying EP of unreleased tracks.

Next month, Madonna will come out with Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter, a new eight-track EP with previously unreleased demos, alternate versions, and rarities. Her regular collaborator Stuart Price has mixed the tracks together to flow seamlessly. Today, Madonna shares the demo of "Right On Time," a previously unreleased song that she made with Dallas Austin. I don't really know why this one is being marketed as a demo rather than a straight-up unreleased track. It sounds pretty much done to me. It's good, too -- a solidly hooky and extremely mid-'90s number that makes strong use of the swingbeat groove so prevalent in that era. Below, check out "Right On Time" and the EP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Survival (Quiet Storm Demo Remix)"

02 "Secret (Allstar New Single Mix)"

03 "Right On Time (Original Demo Edit)"

04 "Don’t Stop (Original Demo Edit)"

05 "Freedom (Short Mix)"

06 "Human Nature (Howie Tee New Clean Edit)"

07 "Let Down Your Guard (Rough Single Mix)"

08 "Love Won’t Wait (Original Demo Edit)"

The Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter EP is out 11/28 on Rhino.