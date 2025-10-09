Skip to Content
No Doubt Playing Sphere Residency In 2026

7:12 PM EDT on October 9, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

|Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

At last year's Coachella, No Doubt reunited for their first show in 19 years. Gwen Stefani and co. performed at the FireAid benefit concert at the start of this year, and now it looks like they might be doing a residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

After Sphere posted a social media video of the venue looking like the orange on No Doubt's breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom album cover, TMZ reported today that the group has six shows scheduled at the iconic venue from May through June in 2026. Billboard has now confirmed the news. It will be the first time a woman headlines the arena. No Doubt teased something on social media this morning, and tomorrow is the 30th anniversary of Tragic Kingdom, so an announcement seems imminent. Meanwhile, Stefani joined Dua Lipa in Los Angeles last night for No Doubt's "Don’t Speak.”

