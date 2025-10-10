Morrissey’s Turkey Shows Canceled, Reportedly Due To Backlash Over His Israel Support

Morrissey shows are famously always getting canceled. Last month he canceled his Ottawa tour stop due to death threats on Bluesky and last week he canceled Salt Lake City and Seattle shows at the last minute “due to severe ear infections in both ears.” Now his shows in Istanbul and Ankara have been canceled, seemingly due to backlash over his support for Israel.

The former Smiths singer was slated to play the Turkish cities on Dec. 15 and 16, but according to Ticketmaster the events are no longer happening. No explanation was provided and Morrissey has not yet addressed it.

Yesterday a 2012 video of Morrissey holding up the Israeli flag while performing in Tel Aviv went viral with the caption, "Let me introduce: Zionist singer Morrissey, a supporter of Israel, will give a concert at Volkswagen Arena on December 16. This concert should not be allowed while children are dying in Palestine. This concert must be canceled!" Back in 2012, Morrissey was honored with the key to Tel Aviv; his 2017 album Low In High School included a song called "Israel," and in 2023 he referred to Israel as "God's country."

This week's Robbie Williams concert in Istanbul was also canceled, reportedly due to pro-Palestinian groups protesting his appearance over alleged Zionist views.

Morrissey and the Smiths are mentioned in the new Luca Guadagnino cancel culture thriller After The Hunt, which is out tomorrow. Julia Roberts discussed it in a new interview, arguing that people should still engage with the Smiths’ music despite Morrissey's problematic past behavior.