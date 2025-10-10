David Byrne & Hayley Williams Share Another New Song: Hear “Open The Door” From The Twits Soundtrack

David Byrne and Hayley Williams have been closely aligned lately. Last year Paramore covered "Burning Down The House" as part of the promo campaign for A24's reissue of the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. Byrne, in turn, covered "Hard Times," the single from 2017's After Laughter on which Paramore channeled Talking Heads, and those covers were packaged together for a Record Store Day 7". More recently, Williams guested on "What Is The Reason For It?" from Byrne's new solo album Who Is The Sky? Now they've got another song together.

Byrne wrote and produced several songs for Netflix's new animated musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Twits. He wrote one of those songs with Williams. That track, "Open The Door," plays over the movie's closing credits, or at least it does theoretically because Netflix annoyingly obscures the credits by pulling up more viewing options to keep you streaming. Out today a week ahead of the movie's release, "Open The Door" is a nice little tune about chosen family that puts Williams on lead vocals throughout, though she doesn't get a chance to let her voice really rip like it can.

Where does this rank in comparison with The Twits by Byrne's Matador labelmate bar italia? Listen below and decide for yourself.

The Twits hits Netflix on 10/17. Williams just released a solo album called Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, and she and Byrne both appeared in Stereogum videos with our correspondent Rachel Brown.