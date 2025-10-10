Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

R.A.P. Ferreira & Kenny Segal Announce New Album The Night Green Side Of It: Hear “by the head”

10:44 AM EDT on October 10, 2025

When we last heard from R.A.P. Ferreira in December, the poetic and elliptical underground rapper was releasing last OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING, an album that directly addressed his custody battle with his estranged ex. He's got another new album on deck, a full-length collaboration with the prolific producer Kenny Segal.

In a couple weeks, Ferriera and Segal will release their new album The Night Green Side Of It on Ferreira's Ruby Yacht in conjunction with Alpha Pup. It spans 13 tracks, and the last one does the thing where Ferreira "collaborates" with his former rap persona Milo. Today we hear a different song, though. Lead single "by the head" is two minutes of abstract anti-gravity hip-hop. "Is the language alive?" Ferreira inquires. Find out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "prince of peace"
02 "spicer and I"
03 "blood quantum"
04 "dazzle on the casual"
05 "by the head"
06 "naming the feeling"
07 "credentials"
08 "ruby's grandchild"
09 "good hustle"
10 "the night dreamer's flu game"
11 "apricity"
12 "defense attorney"
13 "real jazz" (feat. milo)

The Night Green Side Of It is out 10/24 via Ruby Yacht/Alpha Pup. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Daughter – “Not Enough”

January 15, 2026
New Music

Slag Announce New EP Losing: Hear “Face Off”

January 15, 2026
New Music

True Green Announce New Album Hail Disaster: Hear “Italian Lightning”

January 15, 2026
New Music

Gorillaz – “The Hardest Thing” (Feat. Tony Allen) & “Orange County” (Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, & Anoushka Shankar)

January 15, 2026
New Music

By Storm Announce Debut Album My Ghosts Go Ghost: Hear “And I Dance”

January 15, 2026
New Music

A. G. Cook – “Offscreen”

January 15, 2026