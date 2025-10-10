R.A.P. Ferreira & Kenny Segal Announce New Album The Night Green Side Of It: Hear “by the head”

When we last heard from R.A.P. Ferreira in December, the poetic and elliptical underground rapper was releasing last OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING, an album that directly addressed his custody battle with his estranged ex. He's got another new album on deck, a full-length collaboration with the prolific producer Kenny Segal.

In a couple weeks, Ferriera and Segal will release their new album The Night Green Side Of It on Ferreira's Ruby Yacht in conjunction with Alpha Pup. It spans 13 tracks, and the last one does the thing where Ferreira "collaborates" with his former rap persona Milo. Today we hear a different song, though. Lead single "by the head" is two minutes of abstract anti-gravity hip-hop. "Is the language alive?" Ferreira inquires. Find out below.

<a href="https://afrolab9000.bandcamp.com/album/the-night-green-side-of-it">The Night Green Side of It by R.A.P. Ferreira & Kenny Segal</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "prince of peace"

02 "spicer and I"

03 "blood quantum"

04 "dazzle on the casual"

05 "by the head"

06 "naming the feeling"

07 "credentials"

08 "ruby's grandchild"

09 "good hustle"

10 "the night dreamer's flu game"

11 "apricity"

12 "defense attorney"

13 "real jazz" (feat. milo)

The Night Green Side Of It is out 10/24 via Ruby Yacht/Alpha Pup. Pre-order it here.